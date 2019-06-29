Nationals' Fernando Rodney: Notches first save of season
Rodney struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his first save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Tigers.
With Sean Doolittle having pitched the last two days, Nats manager Dave Martinez turned to Rodney and his 325 career saves to close things out, and the 42-year-old came through with No. 326. The right-hander was awful earlier in the year for Oakland, but he's seemed washed up before only to bounce back. Don't be shocked if Rodney puts together a solid second half in a setup role for Washington.
