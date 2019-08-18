Rodney will be part of a closer-by-committee situation while Sean Doolittle (knee) is on the 10-day injured list, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Doolittle is not expected to be sidelined for long. Manager Dave Martinez said he will play matchups in the ninth inning while he is without his closer. Rodney, Daniel Hudson and Hunter Strickland are options to close while Doolittle is out.