Nationals' Fernando Rodney: Set to join Nationals on Tuesday
Rodney will be promoted from Triple-A Fresno on Tuesday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Rodney is set to join the Nationals after spending the past three weeks with Fresno, compiling a 3.38 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 11:8 K:BB across eight innings with the Grizzlies. Prior to latching on with Washington, the veteran reliever was cut loose by the A's after struggling to a 9.42 ERA, 2.23 WHIP and 14:12 K:BB in 14.1 innings.
