Rodney signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Saturday and will report to Triple-A Fresno, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Rodney was officially released by the Athletics on Tuesday and didn't have to wait long before latching on with a new organization. The 42-year-old struggled through 17 appearances with Oakland this season, posting a 9.42 ERA, 2.23 WHIP and 14:12 K:BB over 14.1 innings.