Nationals' Foster Griffin: Collects 12th win

Griffin (12-2) picked up the win in Saturday's 5-3 victory over the Diamondbacks, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk over 6.2 innings. He struck out two.

The 30-year-old left-hander continues to impress in his first MLB action since 2022. Griffin has delivered 12 quality starts this season, including seven in his last eight outings -- a stretch in which he's produced a 1.56 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 44:7 K:BB over 52 innings. While his name has come up in trade rumors, it's hard to imagine Griffin getting dealt if the surprising Nationals intend to remain in playoff contention. He's scheduled to make his next start on the road next week in Atlanta.