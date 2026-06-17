Nationals' Foster Griffin: Delivers quality start Tuesday

Griffin didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Royals, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.

The 30-year-old lefty produced his second straight quality start and seventh of the season on 100 pitches (74 strikes), but Griffin saw his eighth win slip away when the Nationals' bullpen coughed up a two-run lead in the top of the seventh inning. Griffin has been locked in over his last five outings, posting a 1.93 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 26:5 K:BB though 28 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the Phillies.