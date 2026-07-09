Nationals' Foster Griffin: Dominant in 10th win

Griffin (10-2) earned the win against the Astros on Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and no walks with nine strikeouts over seven innings.

Griffin allowed a run in the fifth inning but was otherwise untouchable, generating a whopping 22 swinging strikes on 99 pitches. The 30-year-old will head into the All-Star break having allowed exactly one run in seven straight outings while recording nine strikeouts in three of his past four. He owns a 2.77 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 109:26 K:BB across 110.1 innings in what has been one of the biggest surprise campaigns of 2026.