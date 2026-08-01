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Nationals' Foster Griffin: Hit hard in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Griffin (12-3) took the loss against Atlanta on Friday, allowing six runs on nine hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Four of the six runs charged to Griffin came via the long ball, and he allowed 10 hard-hit balls overall. It ended a streak of 11 straight starts yielding three earned runs or fewer for the southpaw, who has now recorded just 18 punchouts over his past five outings. Griffin owns a 3.06 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 116:30 K:BB across 129.1 innings this season and lines up for a road matchup with the Phillies next week, though he could potentially be traded with Monday's deadline approaching.

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