The Nationals signed Griffin to a one-year, $5.5 million contract Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

He can earn an additional $1 million in incentives. Griffin logged eight innings in the majors with the Royals between the 2020 and 2022 seasons before spending the last three seasons pitching for the Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan, where he collected a 2.57 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 25.1 percent strikeout rate and 5.5 percent walk rate over 315.2 innings. The left-hander should open the 2026 campaign in the Nationals' rotation.