Nationals' Foster Griffin: Strong for seven frames in 11th win

Griffin allowed one run on eight hits and one walk while striking out two over seven innings to earn the win over the Athletics on Sunday.

Griffin gave up three doubles among the eight hits but was mostly able to keep the Athletics' offense in check. The All-Star break hasn't slowed him down -- he's allowed exactly one run in eight straight starts, covering 50.1 innings with a 46:6 K:BB in that span. For the season, he's maintained an excellent 2.68 ERA with a 1.03 WHIP and 111:27 K:BB through 117.1 innings over 20 starts. He'll look to keep the hot streak going in a home start versus the Diamondbacks next weekend.