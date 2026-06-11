Nationals' Foster Griffin: Strong start wasted Wednesday

Griffin didn't factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing one run on six hits over six innings in an 11-10 loss to the Giants. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The 30-year-old southpaw produced his sixth quality start of the season on 100 pitches (72 strikes) in another sharp performance, but Griffin saw his eighth win of the year slip away when the Nationals' bullpen managed to blow an eight-run lead. After a couple bumpy outings in mid-May, Griffin has bounced back to post a 2.05 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 20:3 K:BB in 22 innings over his last four trips to the mound. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Royals.