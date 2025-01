The Nationals signed Cordero to a minor-league contract Wednesday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

He did not receive an invitation to major-league spring training. Cordero spent the 2024 season with the Seibu Lions in Japan, hitting nine homers with a .714 OPS in 121 contests. The 30-year-old has put up big numbers in the minors but has never been able to have sustained success in the majors, posting a career .678 OPS over parts of seven seasons.