The Nationals signed Cordero to a minor-league contract Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Aram Leighton of Just Baseball reports.

Cordero spent the 2024 season with the Seibu Lions in Japan, hitting nine homers with a .714 OPS in 121 contests. The 30-year-old has put up big numbers in the minors but has never been able to have sustained success in the majors, posting a career .678 OPS over parts of seven seasons.