The Nationals optioned Perez to Triple-A Rochester on Monday.

The 24-year-old will surrender his spot on the 26-man active roster and in the Washington bullpen to lefty Sam Clay, who was called up from Triple-A in a corresponding move. During his two-week stint in the majors, Perez appeared in four games and gave up four earned runs on seven hits and three walks over 3.1 innings.

