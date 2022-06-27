The Nationals optioned Perez to Triple-A Rochester on Monday.
The 24-year-old will surrender his spot on the 26-man active roster and in the Washington bullpen to lefty Sam Clay, who was called up from Triple-A in a corresponding move. During his two-week stint in the majors, Perez appeared in four games and gave up four earned runs on seven hits and three walks over 3.1 innings.
More News
-
Nationals' Francisco Perez: Summoned from minors•
-
Nationals' Francisco Perez: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Francisco Perez: Joins big club•
-
Nationals' Francisco Perez: Demoted by Washington•
-
Nationals' Francisco Perez: Remains with major-league club•
-
Nationals' Francisco Perez: Up as extra man•