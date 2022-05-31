Perez was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday.

Perez owns a 3.27 ERA in a small sample of 11 major-league relief innings, though his 8:9 K:BB paints a very different picture of his performance. He's recorded a 2.51 ERA in 14.1 innings of relief for Rochester this season, a number he's paired with a far better 21:4 K:BB.

More News