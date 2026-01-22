The Rangers traded Fien to the Nationals on Thursday alongside Alejandro Rosario (elbow), Abimelec Ortiz, Devin Fitz-Gerald (shoulder) and Yeremy Cabrera in exchange for MacKenzie Gore, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

After being selected 12th overall in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, Fien reported to the Rangers' Single-A affiliate and slashed .220/.267/.341 with seven RBI and four runs scored across 45 plate appearances. He's highly regarded for his hitting, power and arm, though it will likely be a few years before the 18-year-old infielder makes his MLB debut.