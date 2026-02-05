default-cbs-image
The Nationals designated Soriano for assignment Thursday.

He's clearing out to make room on the 40-man roster for Ken Waldichuk, who was claimed off waivers. Soriano was a waiver claim himself just last week and could be on the move again. The right-handed reliever has put up a 5.95 ERA and 117:55 K:BB covering 118 innings at the big-league level.

