Parra is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.

While Adam Eaton tended to a sore right knee, Parra made all three starts in right field for the Nationals during the team's weekend series with Miami, going 1-for-13 with a run scored in those contests. Eaton received the green light to rejoin the lineup for Monday's series opener and is expected to play on an everyday basis moving forward, likely closing the door on Parra's path to steady at-bats.