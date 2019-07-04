Parra will start in right field and bat second Thursday against the Marlins.

Parra will spell Adam Eaton in the outfield for the Independence Day game in what marks the former's first start since June 23. The veteran has been holding down the Nationals' fourth-outfielder role since Michael Taylor was demoted to the minors last week, but the 32-year-old shouldn't be counted to see much more than the occasional spot start or pinch-hitting appearance.