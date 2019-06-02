Parra went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Reds.

Parra came through during the second inning for the Nationals, and his three-run shot proved to be the difference in the game. Saturday was the 32-year-old's first start since Monday with Matt Adams' return from the injured list causing a drastic reduction in playing time.

