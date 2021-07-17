Parra went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 24-8 loss to San Diego.
After Victor Robles left the game with dizziness early on, Parra was called on to patrol center field. The 34-year-old's only hit of the game was a three-run blast in the sixth inning. Parra has hit safely in his last four games, adding five RBI and a pair of runs scored in that span. He's still slashing only .200/.256/.425 through 43 plate appearances in a limited role.
