Parra went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in a 6-2 win over the Phillies during the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Getting the start in center field and hitting seventh, Parra launched a solo shot off Cole Irvin in the eighth inning to help put the game out of reach. It was the 32-year-old's only start in the last five games, including Wednesday's nightcap, and he's now slashing .239/.282/.478 with four homers and 14 RBI in 27 games since joining the Nats.