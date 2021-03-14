Parra continues to adjust to playing with a knee brace following surgery last fall, and he could be cleared for Grapefruit League action as early as this week, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports. "He's got to catch up a little bit with his bat," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Saturday. "Right now, he's about 85 percent and he feels no pain, so that's good."

The veteran outfielder returned to the Nats this offseason after playing in Japan in 2020, and he's competing for the last spot on the bench. The team's eventual roster construction will be as big a factor in determining whether Parra wins the job as the health of his knee, but the memories of his pinch-hitting heroics during the team's championship 2019 season could make him the sentimental favorite.