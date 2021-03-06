Parra (knee) could return to action in the middle of next week, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Parra underwent knee surgery during the offseason and has had a slow start to spring training as a result. However, he's been taking at-bats in live batting practice and has been running the bases in recent days. Manager Dave Martinez said Saturday that he's hopeful that he'll be able to make his spring debut sometime next week. Once he's fully healthy, Parra is expected to compete for a depth outfield Rome with the major-league club.