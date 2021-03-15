Parra (knee) will start in left field and will bat sixth in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Parra will be making his spring debut after the Nationals deliberately eased him along up to this point in camp while he worked back from offseason surgery on his right knee. After spending the 2020 campaign with Japan with the Yomiuri Giants, Parra returned stateside this winter, joining the Nationals on a minor-league deal. He's competing for a role with the big club as a fifth outfielder.