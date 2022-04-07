Parra will not be a part of the Nationals' Opening Day roster.
Parra was merely in camp as a non-roster invitee, and the Nationals evidently didn't see a spot for him even as a veteran leader off the bench. That's not particularly surprising, as he hit .237/.292/.351 in 53 games for the team last season.
