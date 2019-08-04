Parra will start in center field and bat seventh Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

After manning first base in Saturday's 18-7 loss, Parra will stick in the lineup for a second straight contest, this time moving into the outfield for a resting Victor Robles. Though the Nationals moved Howie Kendrick (hamstring) to the 10-day injured list Sunday, the transaction isn't expected to open up any additional playing time for Parra, aside from perhaps the occasional spot start versus left-handed pitching.