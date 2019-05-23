Parra is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.

Parra will be on the bench for a second straight game and appears set to see a substantial decrease in playing time following Matt Adams' (shoulder) return from the injured list Wednesday. Adams is expected to handle the strong side of a platoon at first base with Howie Kendrick moving forward, relegating Parra to a full-time reserve role at both that position and in the outfield.