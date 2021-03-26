Parra made his first spring training appearance in center field Thursday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Parra has played in five games this spring, though none have come in center field. Manager Davey Martinez said that Parra will have to prove he handle the position defensively in order to make the roster, making this progress pivotal for Parra's outlook.
