Parra was assigned to minor-league camp Saturday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Parra joined his former club as a non-roster invitee after spending last season in Japan. He didn't get much of a chance to claim a roster spot this spring, as recovery from knee surgery limited him to just seven games. He could find himself back in the big leagues at some point this season, though the fact that he's not on the 40-man roster hurts his chances.
