Parra went 3-for-3 with a double, home run and four RBI in an 8-2 victory against the Nationals on Friday.

He's not playing everyday, but after picking up his first hit in weeks Thursday night, Parra exploded for his first three-hit performance since June 1. The home run was also his first since Aug. 7. Parra is batting .224 with eight home runs, 41 RBI, 36 runs and eight stolen bases in 268 at-bats this season.