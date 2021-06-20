The Nationals selected Parra's contract from Triple-A Rochester on Sunday.
A key performer for the Nationals in their run to the World Series in 2019, Parra kicked off his second stint in the organization in February, when he inked a minor-league deal following a one-year stay in Japan. After reaching base at a .380 clip while playing all three outfield spots during his time at Rochester, Parra should prove useful in a depth role while fourth outfielder Andrew Stevenson (oblique) is on the shelf.
