Nationals' Gerardo Parra: Records three hits
Parra went 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, three runs and a walk during a 7-6 victory against the Mets on Thursday.
It's been a rough start to the year for Parra, and it's only gotten worse, as he came into the afternoon hitting .136 (6-for-44) in the last 14 games. Even after three hits, including his first homer Thursday, he's still below the Mendoza line. Parra is batting .198 with four extra-base hits, six RBI, eight runs and two steals in 86 at-bats this season.
