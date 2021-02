Parra underwent knee surgery late in the fall and is currently playing at about 70-to-80 percent, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The 33-year-old underwent the procedure 3-to-4 months ago and expects to be ready for Opening Day, but he's got some work to do before being fully healthy. Parra spent last season in Japan and rejoined the Nationals as a non-roster invitee, so any limitations in spring training will affect his standing as he competes for a roster spot.