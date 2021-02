Parra signed with the Nationals on Wednesday as a non-roster invitee, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Parra spent the 2020 campaign with the Yomiuri Giants of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball, hitting .266 with four home runs and 13 RBI over 46 games with the team. He'll now get to compete for a spot on the Nationals' active roster ahead of the 2021 season.