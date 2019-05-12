Parra will start at first base and bat sixth Sunday against the Dodgers.

After making his Nationals debut as a starting left fielder Friday, Parra stuck in the lineup at first base Saturday with Howie Kendrick getting the day off. Parra played hero in the 5-2 victory, with his eighth-inning grand slam vaulting the Nationals into the lead. According to Byron Kerr of MASN Sports, Kendrick is nursing a sore neck heading into the series finale, so Parra will remain in the lineup for a third straight contest.