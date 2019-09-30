Nationals' Gerardo Parra: Sizzling to finish regular season
Parra went 2-for-2 with three RBI in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Indians.
Parra was the Nationals' top batter during the three-game series to close out the regular season, racking up seven hits -- including four for extra bases -- over the weekend. He'll likely fill a bench role Tuesday for the Nationals' wild-card matchup with the Brewers, but his hot run at the dish could make him manager Dave Martinez's top pinch-hitting option.
