Parra went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Giants.

Facing the team that waived him in early May, the 32-year-old gave Joe Ross and the Nats bullpen all the offense they would need with his third-inning blast off Shaun Anderson. Between the two clubs, Parra is slashing .249/.308/.415 with seven homers and 36 RBI in 87 games.

