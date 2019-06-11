Parra replaced Matt Adams (oblique) in the sixth inning of Monday's win over the White Sox, going 0-for-2 and leaving three men on base.

The 32-year-old has cooled down significantly since his big Nats debut, and Parra is now 0-for-14 over his last seven games. Even if Adams' injury forces him to the IL, look for Howie Kendrick to handle most of the action at first base, at least until Parra finds his way out of this slump.