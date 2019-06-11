Nationals' Gerardo Parra: Stuck in slump
Parra replaced Matt Adams (oblique) in the sixth inning of Monday's win over the White Sox, going 0-for-2 and leaving three men on base.
The 32-year-old has cooled down significantly since his big Nats debut, and Parra is now 0-for-14 over his last seven games. Even if Adams' injury forces him to the IL, look for Howie Kendrick to handle most of the action at first base, at least until Parra finds his way out of this slump.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...