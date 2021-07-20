Parra went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Monday's rout of the Marlins.

Getting the start in left field and hitting seventh, Parra collected his share of an 18-run, 18-hit barrage by the Nats' offense. The veteran outfielder has hit safely in six straight appearances, batting .364 (8-for-22) over that stretch with a homer, two doubles, four runs and six RBI, and he should continue to see semi-regular playing time while Kyle Schwarber (hamstring) remains on the shelf.