Nationals' Gerson Moreno: Inks deal with Nationals
By
RotoWire Staff
Jan 6, 2023
at
12:14 pm ET
•
1 min read
Moreno signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Friday.
Moreno pitched at Double-A Erie in the Tigers organization in 2022, holding a 3.32 ERA and 96:33 K:BB. The 27-year-old has piled up strikeouts in the minors, but walks are a major issue. He's yet to pitch in the big leagues.
