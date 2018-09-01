The Brewers traded Lara and KJ Harrison to the Nationals on Friday in exchange for Gio Gonzalez, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Lara hit a fine .249/.281/.353 across 115 games with Low-A Wisconsin before being traded. The 20-year-old split time between third base and shortstop in 2018, starting 64 games at the hot corner and 48 at short.