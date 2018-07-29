Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Allows one earned run
Gonzalez allowed one earned run on three hits and four walks while striking out four Saturday against the Marlins. He did not factor into the decision.
Gonzalez benefited from a matchup against a weak lineup and an advantageous pitching environment to put together his best start since early June. He relied primarily on flyballs as 12 of the 21 outs he recorded came in the air. The downside was that he still battled his control -- he walked four batters and began only 11 of the 27 batters he faced with a strike -- and has now surrendered at least four free passes in five of his past six starts. Since the calendar flipped to June, Gonzalez has allowed 33 earned runs in 50 innings pitched, making it difficult to trust him until he shows improved skills.
