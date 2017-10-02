Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Allows six runs in loss to Pirates

Gonzalez (15-9) allowed six runs on seven hits and three walks across 4.1 innings while taking the loss Sunday against the Pirates. He struck out two.

Gonzalez was blitzed for five runs on three hits, two walks and a hit batsman in the first inning. He labored all afternoon and escaped trouble on a couple of occasions, but he was pulled after three straight hits plated another run in the fifth. It wasn't an ideal finish to the regular season for Gonzalez, but he will still head into the playoffs with a 2.96 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 201 innings during the 2017 campaign.