Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Allows three runs in loss to Phillies
Gonzalez (15-8) allowed three runs on five hits and five walks across five innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Phillies. He struck out seven.
Gonzalez struggled to find the zone in this one, throwing just over 50 percent of his pitches for strikes while notching his second highest walk total of the year. He stranded seven runners, but a rally in the third inning produced all three runs on his ledger. Gonzalez was strong in his previous start and will still finish the regular season with an excellent 2.75 ERA as he sets his sights on his postseason assignment.
