Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Bounces back against Brewers

Gonzalez held Milwaukee to two runs on five hits and a walk over seven innings in a no-decision Wednesday. He struck out eight.

He actually left the game in line to lose, but the Nats exploded for seven runs in the eighth inning. This was a fine bounce-back effort for Gonzalez after he turned in an unimpressive performance against the Angels his last time out. He's surprised by posting his best numbers in a long while this year, as he holds a career-best 2.81 ERA while his 1.18 WHIP is his second-best mark. Gonzalez will next toe the rubber Monday at Miami.

