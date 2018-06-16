Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Can't keep ball in park Friday

Gonzalez (6-3) took the loss Friday, surrendering five runs on nine hits and two walks over six innings while striking out three in a 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays.

The left-hander threw only 57 of 104 pitches for strikes, and he got touched up for a pair of homers in the third inning. It's the first time this season Gonzalez has served up multiple home runs in a game, but they are becoming more of an issue for him -- after allowing only one in his first eight starts, leading to a 2.22 ERA, he's coughed up five in his last five outings to fuel a 4.06 ERA over that stretch. Gonzalez will look for a better result in his next start Wednesday at home against the Orioles.