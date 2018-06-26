Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Chased by nightmare second inning
Gonzalez (6-5) allowed six runs on three hits and five walks while recording just three outs en route to a loss Monday against the Rays. He struck out two.
Gonzalez breezed through the first inning with only a walk on his ledger, but the second inning was a different story. The lefty was chased from the game without recording another out as he allowed six runs on four walks, a wild pitch and a pair of hits, including a grand slam by Kevin Kiermaier. This poor outing continues a recent trend for Gonzalez, who's now allowed 17 earned runs across 14.1 combined innings over his last four starts. He'll look to right the ship this weekend against the Phillies.
More News
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Takes loss after rain delay•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Can't keep ball in park Friday•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Hit hard in short outing•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Fans nine through seven strong Saturday•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Picks up second straight win with gem•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Picks up win Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt surging
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...