Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Chased by nightmare second inning

Gonzalez (6-5) allowed six runs on three hits and five walks while recording just three outs en route to a loss Monday against the Rays. He struck out two.

Gonzalez breezed through the first inning with only a walk on his ledger, but the second inning was a different story. The lefty was chased from the game without recording another out as he allowed six runs on four walks, a wild pitch and a pair of hits, including a grand slam by Kevin Kiermaier. This poor outing continues a recent trend for Gonzalez, who's now allowed 17 earned runs across 14.1 combined innings over his last four starts. He'll look to right the ship this weekend against the Phillies.

