Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Collects fifth straight win

Gonzalez (13-5) allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two batters to earn the win Saturday against the Mets.

Gonzalez turned in another solid effort, and he's now registered six straight quality starts - including five straight victories - while compiling a 1.52 ERA and 33:10 K:BB over that span (41.1 innings). He now sports an impressive 2.40 ERA and 1.11 WHIP to go along with his 13 wins and 152 strikeouts through 26 starts (168.2 innings) this season. Gonzalez will look to keep things rolling as he goes for his sixth straight win against the Brewers on Thursday.