Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Concedes five in loss
Gonzalez (7-9) took the loss Tuesday, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two over four innings against the Cardinals.
Gonzalez served up a two-run home run to opposing pitcher John Gant in the second inning, and failed to make it beyond the fourth inning for the second time in three starts. The 32-year-old has alternated good and bad starts over the past month, allowing five earned runs on three occasions while allowing just one in the other two. His ERA now sits at a season-high 4.12 heading into Sunday's favorable matchup against the Marlins.
